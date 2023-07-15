In this podcast, Hamsini Karthik talks to Subha Sri Narayanan, Director of Financial Sector Rating at Crisil Rating Limited, to discuss the retail lending space and the need for caution among lenders. The conversation provides a unique perspective on the topic, focusing on the current trends and potential risks in the retail lending sector.

The focus of their discussion is the retail lending space and the importance of caution among lenders in this sector. Narayanan begins the conversation by emphasising the remarkable growth of retail credit within the banking sector in recent years. Retail credit has surpassed the overall growth of the banking sector, leading to a steady increase in its share among total advances. While home loans have traditionally been dominant in the retail credit segment, there has been a notable surge in other segments like unsecured loans and credit cards. However, the voluntary nature of retail credit raises concerns regarding its demand and long-term sustainability.

As the discussion unfolds, the focus shifts to the potential risks and challenges that lenders face in the retail lending space. By delving into these risks and challenges, the conversation offers valuable insights for lenders and encourages a thoughtful approach to navigate the evolving landscape of retail lending.

