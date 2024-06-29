A day after the canopy collapsed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, in which one person was killed and eight others were injured, the canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop area of Rajkot airport on Saturday.
As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation sources, the canopy broke during the maintenance work to push out water accumulated in the canopy.
No one was injured in the incident, sources said, adding that a detailed report into the matter has been sought. The repair work is underway.
Meanwhile, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Saturday that operations at Terminal 1 will remain suspended till further notice.
Terminal 1 handles domestic flights, including those by IndiGo and SpiceJet. All operations have been temporarily shifted to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.
Meanwhile, DIAL announced that a technical committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the canopy collapse at Terminal 1.
In a statement issued on Friday, the DIAL said the technical committee will give the report as soon as possible.
Text/Video: ANI
