Buckling under intense public pressure, Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of the country on Monday. Her resignation followed massive student-led protests against a controversial quota system that guaranteed up to 30% of government jobs to descendants of the 1971 war veterans.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.