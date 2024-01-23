The Indian Meteorological Department has declared 2023 as the second warmest year on record since 1901, bringing on a series of challenges for India. The nation faced various uncertainties, including erratic monsoons and severe cyclonic events, impacting agriculture, infrastructure, and livelihoods.
Hence, the country needs to adapt to these changes for its own well-being. Dr. Monika Gupta, Assistant Professor at Mumbai’s S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, offers insights into the profound impact of climate change on the economy.
