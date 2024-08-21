The Indian diaspora living in Poland’s capital Warsaw is excited about PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the country on Wednesday. This will be the first official visit of an Indian PM to the country in 45 years. Students here expressed their delight as they get set to welcome the Prime Minister for his 2-day visit. The Gujarati community in Poland said they feel proud about having a Gujarati as the Prime Minister, while eagerly awaiting his arrival.

India’s Ambassador to Poland said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Poland will give a greater knowledge and understanding of economic and other possibilities between the two countries. As per officials, Modi will also hold talks with Polish PM Donal Tusk, meet Indian diaspora and Polish business leaders.