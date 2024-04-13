#Nifty and #NiftyBank index have come down after testing their resistances. The strong sell-off that is happening in the #US market is weighing on the Indian benchmark indices. The short-term picture is weak. The #DowJones has room to fall more. This can keep the #Indianmarkets also under pressure. We can expect the #Nifty and #NiftyBankindex to fall more this week. However, key supports are there to limit the downside and produce a bounce again.
#Nifty can fall to test 22,200 or 21,900. We can expect the #Nifty to bounce back from 22,200 itself or from around 21,900.
#NiftyBank index can test 48,000-47,000 and then can rise back towards 49,000-49,500
#DowJones can fall to 37,200-37,000. There is a danger of the fall extending up to 36,500.
