The 2024 Lok Sabha elections began on Friday, with voting for 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories in the first phase. Over 16.63 crore people are eligible to vote. The BJP aims to challenge Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu and retain its strongholds, while the opposition INDIA bloc seeks to dislodge the NDA. The first phase includes 35.67 lakh first-time voters and 3.51 crore young voters aged 20-29. Voting will conclude on June 1, with results announced on June 4. Key candidates include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal, Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, BJP’s Annamalai, and DMK’s Kanimozhi. Polling stations open from 7 AM to 6 PM, with over 18 lakh polling personnel deployed. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged people to vote, emphasizing the significance of each vote in democracy.

Photo: Bijoy Ghosh A scene outside a polling booth in Chennai.

Photo: Bijoy Ghosh A scene at a polling booth in Chennai.

Photo: Bijoy Ghosh K. Krithivasan, MD and CEO, TCS, after casting his vote in Lok Sabha polls 2024, in Chennai.

Photo: Bijoy Ghosh V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras with his father at a polling booth in Chennai.

Photo: Bijoy Ghosh Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK contestant from Thoothukudi after casting her vote in Chennai.

Photo: PERIASAMY M Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 19/04/2024: Voters wait for their turn to cast their vote for the Lok Sabha Election at a polling station at Sanganoor in Coimbatore on Friday. Photo: Periasamy M/ The Hindu.

Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E Salem, Tamil Nadu 19/04/2024: AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami showing the indelible ink mark after casting his vote for the Lok sabha election at a polling booth in his native village Siluvampalayam near Edappadi town in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 19 April 2024. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU

Photo: ARUN SHARMA Kairana: Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kairana, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI04_19_2024_000003A)

Photo: - Nagaon: A security personnel stands guard as voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagaon district, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_19_2024_000006B)

Photo: - Dibrugarh: Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Dibrugarh district, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_19_2024_000013A)

Photo: - Ri Bhoi: Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ri Bhoi district, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_19_2024_000017B)

Photo: - Ri Bhoi: Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ri Bhoi district, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_19_2024_000018A)

A scene at a polling booth in Chennai. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh