As part of the fourth phase of general elections, polling is in progress for 175 Assembly Constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP leader and actor Bala Krishna have already cast their votes. According to reports, people in large numbers have turned up to exercise their vote and many constituencies have recorded double digit polling percentage including Kadapa (12.09 per cent), Visakhapatnam (10.24 per cent), Konaseema (10.42 per cent), Bapatla (11.36 per cent) and Nandyala (10.32 per cent). The total voters in the state are 4,08,07,526 with a gender ratio of 1,036 while 2,387 candidates are in the fray for 175 seats.

