In Pictures | Modi-Xi Meet: Preparations underway in Mamallapuram

| Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

Workers at the Five Rathas

Hectic activity is seen in front of Krishna's Butter Ball Rock at Mamallapuram.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Workers at Arjuna's Penance at Mamallapuram.

Work going on at the Shore temple at Mamallapuram

A view of the Five Rathas at Mamallapuram.

The coastal town of Mamallapuram is getting ready to host an informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping between October 11 and 13. The historical city is getting a major facelift, with hundreds of workers toiling round-the-clock to ensure that the town is ready for the meeting.

 

Photos: Bijoy Ghosh

