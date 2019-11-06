Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 6

| Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist take part in a charity kids cricket clinic in south Mumbai for the Magician Foundation, which uses sport to promote education and important life skills to children living in India’s poor communities.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Public trying to open the gate, which was closed by the Lawyers during a protest demonstration against the Delhi police over the recent Tis Hazari Court clashes, at Saket Court Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 06, 2019.   -  The Hindu

Workers dry onions which got wet following heavy rain, in Chikmagalur in Karnataka, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The retail price of onions has risen by 45 per cent in the last one week to Rs 80/kg in Delhi despite the central government's measures to boost supply and contain price rise.   -  PTI

Tourists enjoy elephant ride on the occasion of the reopening of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary for the tourist season in Morigaon district of Assam on Wednesday, 06 November 2019.   -  THE HINDU

nature and wildlife
nature
photography

