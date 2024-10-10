Following the demise of Ratan Tata, here are some photos of him from over the years.

Leading Indian industrialists Jamshed J. Godrej, right, and Ratan Tata, left, chat during a business meeting in Calcutta, Jan. 4, 1995. (AP Photo)

Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons, attends the launch of the Tata Motors electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) Nexon EV, in Mumbai, India, January 28, 2020. REUTERS

Dibrugarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with eminent industrialist Ratan Naval Tata inaugurates a cancer care centre, at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), in Dibrugarh, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata and Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran during a meeting, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata with Chairman designate Cyrus Mistry during the 173rd birth anniversary of founder of Tata Steel, J N Tata in Jamshedpur on Saturday. PTI Photo

An Elderly lady touches feet of Industrialist Ratan Tata during the launch of India’s first companion start up for elders “Good fellows” at Taj President in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO, Tata Mtors with Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group and Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors during the launch of electric SUV Nexon EV in Mumbai, on January 28, 2020. Photo By. Paul Noronh

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group along with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors during the launch of electric SUV Nexon EV in Mumbai, on January 28, 2020. Photo By. Paul Noronha

Winners of the Prime Minister’s Trophy for the Best Performing Integrated Steel Plants: ( R to L) Mr. Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tisco, Dr. J.J. Irani, Managing Director, Mr. Arvind Pande, Chairman, SAIL, and Mr. V. Gujral, Managing Director, Bhilai Steel Plant, in New Delhi. (CIRCA 1997) PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group along with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors pose during the launch of electric SUV Nexon EV in Mumbai, on January 28, 2020. Photo By. Paul Noronha

File photo of Ratan Tata (L) with Cyrus Mistry. PTI Photo

Pedestrians walk past the Tata Communications Ltd. headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.

Indian industrialist and Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata (L) prepares for a flight in the backseat of a US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft during the third day of the Aero India 2007 air show at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bangalore on February 9, 2007.

This file handout photograph taken and released on December 29, 2011 by the Gujarat State Information Department shows Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata (R) and his successor Cyrus Mistry (C) talking with Gujarat state’s then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi (L), who would later become India’s Prime Minister in 2014, in Gandhinagar near Ahmedabad.

Indian industralists Ratan Tata (R) and Mukesh Ambani arrive to attend a joint press conference by US President Barack Obama and India’s Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on November 8, 2010.

Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata speaks during the 63rd annual general meeting of Tata Motors in Mumbai on July 24, 2008.

Chairman of India’s giant Tata Group Ratan Tata poses in front of the Tata Nano, unveiled as the world’s cheapest compact car at 2,500 USD, during the vehicle’s launch in New Delhi on January 10, 2008.

India’s Tata Group head Ratan Tata (R) attends the UK-India CEO Forum meeting chaired by British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) as Standard Chartered CEO Peter Sands (2nd L) looks on at 10 Downing Street in central London, on February 3, 2011.

US Vice President Joe Biden (L) shows a photograph of a newly-inducted Indian Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft to Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Group, India’s largest conglomerate, after a round table discussion with corporate leaders in Mumbai on July 24, 2013.

Indian industrialist Ratan Tata attends an event to receive a Doctor of Literature honorary title from the HSNC University in Mumbai on June 11, 2022.

Industrialist Ratan Tata sits in the cockpit of a F17 fighter plane during the Aero India 2011, India’s biggest air show, at Yelahanka Air base in Bangalore. PTI

Ratan Tata, chairman of the Tata Group, and Gujarat’s chief minister Narendra Modi, gesture as they stand beside the Tata Nano car during the inauguration ceremony of a new plant for the Tata Nano, at Sanand, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India June 2, 2010. REUTERS

Mr. Ratan Tata on his way to meet Home Minister Inderjeet Gupta at his office in North Block in New Delhi. (CIRCA 1997) PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Captains of industry, Mr. Rahul Bajaj, Mr. Nusli Wadia, Mr. Ratan Tata, Mr. R.P Goenka, Mr. Parvinder Singh, at a pre-Budget meeting with the Finance Minister, Mr. Yashwant Sinha, in New Delhi on January 12, 1999. PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The Prime Minister, Mr. I.K. Gujral, with the winners of the Prime Minister’s Trophy for the Best Performing Integrated Steel Plants: (r to 1) Mr. Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tisco, Dr. J.J. Irani, Managing Director, Mr. Arvind Pande, Chairman, SAIL, and Mr. V. Gujral, Managing Director, Bhilai Steel Plant, in New Delhi on September 16, 1997. (Published in Business Line on September 17, 1997)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flanked by Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata (R) and company’s Chairman N Chandrasekaran unveils the book ‘Bridgital Nation’, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (PIB/PTI Photo)

October 15, 2019. Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Group of Companies receiving the Lifetime Achievements awards from Chiratae Ventures at a function in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Mr. Albert Hang, Chairman, ITPI Pte Ltd, Singapore, explaining the features of the Information Technology Park to Mr. Goh Chok Tong, the Prime Minister of Singapore, at the launching ceremony in Bangalore on January 28, 1994. Others from left are the Chief Minister Mr Veerappa Moily, Mr. Ratan Tata and the Governor, Mr. Khurshed Alam Khan. (Pubd. in BUSINESS LINE on January 29, 1994)

May 31, 2019: Ratan Tata walks upto the podium to share his memories with late Lord Kumar Bhattacharya, while the doyens of Indian industry, Venu Srinivasan, Jamshyd N. Godrej, Sunil Kant Munjal and others watching him at a function organised by CII in Mumbai on Friday. Lord Kumar Bhattacharya was a British-Indian Engineer, educator and advisor to various government of the world. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

(from Left) Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group along with Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII and Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Motor Company at a memorial function to commemorate Prof. Lord Bhattacharyya to his contribution to Indian industry organised by CII in Mumbai on May 31, 2019 Photo By. Paul Noronha

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group along with Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Motor Company at a memorial function to commemorate Prof. Lord Bhattacharyya to his contribution to Indian industry organised by CII in Mumbai on May 31, 2019. By. Paul Noronha

10/03/2019: (R) Sanjay Kirloskar, Chairman of Kirloskar brothers Ltd shows old photographs to Ratan Tata(4L), Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group during ccelebration function of Kirloskar Brothers Limited 100th year as a Public Limited Company on Sunday. Later on Ratan Tata released latest edition of Kirloskar Brothers Limited companied “Code of Ethics” at the event. Photo: Jignesh Mistry.

Ratan Tata watching the show at the second day of biennial air show - AERO India 2019 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on 21 February 2018. Photo: V Sreenivasa Murthy/ The Hindu

Ratan Tata meets M K Stalin in Chennai. 25/01/2019

Mr. Ratan Tata and Mr. Goh Kok Huat, promoter and CEO, respectively, of ITPL, watch the inaugural proceedings on the stage along with the rest of the invitees in Bangalore on November 01, 1998 (Published in Business Line on November 02, 1998)

Another reminiscent picture, another memory, on JRD’s 117th birth anniversary Mr. JRD Tata dreamt of the Tatas producing a “Tata” car. Mr. Sumant Moolgaokar shared in this dream. This picture was taken at the launch celebration of the TATA ESTATE at the Pune plant. One of Jeh’s many dreams became a reality. On that day, TELCO too achieved another dream for India. Source: Instagram

Ratan Tata, along with his mentor Mr. J.R.D. Tata, commemorating the birth anniversary of their founder, Mr. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. Source: Instagram

1 / 0 New Delhi: Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and industrialist Ratan Tata at a ceremony to mark the completion of restoration work at Humayun’s Tomb, in New Delhi on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2013. (PTI Photo)