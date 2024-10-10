Following the demise of Ratan Tata, here are some photos of him from over the years.

03/02/2016: (From left) : Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing M Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley, Chief Miniser Siddaramaiah and Chairman of TATA Trust Ratan Tata at the inauguration of Invest Karnataka-2016 at Palace Grounds. Photo: V Sreenivasa Murthy

Ratan Tata with Teabox founder Kaushal Dugar (left) and Rohan Jahagirdar, marketing manager at Teabox (right).

27/01/2016: Ratan Tata and MIT President Rafael Reif at the launch of Connected Learning initiative (CLI), a program to creat new learning experiences and educational opportunities for secondary school students in India. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Ratan Tata and UCLA Chancellor Gene Block (L) arrive at the UCLA Global Forum: Innovating for a Sustainable Energy Future, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley felicitates Ratan Tata at the Iranshah Udvada Utsav, in Udvada Gujarat on Sunday. PTI

Ratan Tata along with Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav along with wife and MP, Dimple Yadav, arriving at the official residence of CM to witness the signing of MoU between Tata Trust and State Government for cooperation in overall development of state, at Lucknow on December 21, 2015. Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

24-08-2015. Ratan Tata and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a press conference in Vijayawada.

Ratan Tata (centre) conferring the award to GLIM’s founding ED, professor S Sriram (left)

Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Ratan Tata during the first meeting of Kaya Kalp Council, at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi. PTI

19/02/2015. Ratan Tata visited Boeing stall during the Aero India 2015 at Air Force station , Yelahanka in Bengaluru. Photo: K Bhagya Prakash

US President Barack Obama shakes hands with Ratan Tata during a banquet hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI

26/09/2014: Telangan chief minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, Ratan Tata during the inaugurated the two business schools â€“ Schulich Business School and GMR Business School at Novatel Hotel ,Shamshabad in Hyderabad. PHOTO: G_RAMAKRISHNA

Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on as first lady Peng Liyuan shakes hands with Ratan Tata during a banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI

Mr. K.K. Modi (left) and Ratan Tata (right) discussing with Mr. Vikram M. Thapar and Jamshed J Irani, just before meeting on Infrastructure in New Delhi on July 22, 1997. PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

16/08/2014: Ratan Tata at Bharatanatya Arangetram by Lakshmi held at Lakshmi Sundaram Hall in Madurai,Tamilnadu on August 14, 2014. Photo: S. James

Ratan Tata and N Srinivasan, Managing Director of India Cements Ltd., at the function of Amalgamations Group presenting the ‘‘18th MMA Amalgamations Business Leadership Award’‘ in Chennai. Ratan Tata has been conferred the prestigious MMA Amalgamations Business Leadership Award 2014. PTI

12/08/2014: Ratan Tata receiving the MMA Amalgamations Business Leadership Award 2014 from A. Krishnamoorthy, Chairman, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd, in the presence of Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India Ltd’ R. Seshasayee, Executive Vice Chairman, Hinduja Group; Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman, TAFE; and Raju Venkatraman, President, Madras Management Association, in Chennai. Photo : Bijoy Ghosh

1 / 0 06/02/2016: Ratan Tata admiring the vintage cars on display at 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show 2016 in front of Red Fort in New Delhi. Photo: Kamal Narang

