Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday said 13,227 people were evacuated from 294 villages in five districts due to torrential downpours in the past two days.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the weather situation with senior officials and asked them to incorporate technologies such as drones to assess the deluge and accordingly plan the relief works.

Meanwhile, the depression over north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, which has been causing heavy rainfall over the past two days, moved northwestwards to cross the southern state’s coast near Kalingapatnam in the wee hours of Sunday, said a India Meteorological Department official.

In a teleconference with officials, Naidu observed that rain intensity has subsided on Sunday, compared to August 31, quoting information from the districts, but observed that some colonies and houses are still waterlogged.

Text: PTI.

Pictures: GN Rao/The Hindu

Photo: Chandrababu Naidu Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, NTR District Collector, G. Srijana and other officials visiting the flood effected colonies in Ajitsingh Nagar in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Photo: KVS GIRI Surplus water released downstream from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on September 1.

Photo: KVS GIRI People wading through shoulder high water with their children, belongings and pets from their flooded homes in Singh Nagar in Vijayawada.

Photo: KVS GIRI People wading through knee-deep water with their children, belongings and pets from their flooded homes in Singh Nagar in Vijayawada.

Photo: KVS GIRI People wading through knee-deep water with their children, belongings and pets from their flooded homes in Singh Nagar in Vijayawada.

Photo: ANI An aerial view of a partially submerged area following heavy rainfall at Rama Krishna Puram in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Pulichintala project dam overflows as the water level rises following heavy rain in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Photo: RAO GN An earthmoving machine clearing the debris at the landslide spot at Sunnambattelu area in Vijayawada on Sunday. Five died, nine persons were injured in the mishap.

Photo: RAO GN Passengers, stranded in trains due to floods at Kondapalli station, being shifted to Vijayawada railway station on an APSRTC bus on Sunday. The South Central Railway (SCR) has canceled multiple trains in the Vijayawada division as heavy rains continue to batter the Andhra region, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.

1 / 0 Vehicles struck in the rain water stagnated near Benz Circle area in Vijayawada on August 31. Many roads were inundated due to incessant rains in NTR and Krishna districts. Photo: RAO GN