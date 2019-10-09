Slideshow

Urban Ladder's first retail store in Chennai

| Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

Urban Ladder opens its first retail store in Chennai.

The new store has been set up in Nungambakkam, Chennai. This is the first store in Tamil Nadu

The retail store gives a ‘touch-and-feel’ experience to its customers.

Urban Ladder currently have 12 stores across India

Published on October 09, 2019

In Pictures | Vijayadashami celebrations

In Pictures | Ahead of Dusshera, Ravana effigies come to life in New Delhi’s Titarpur

In Pictures | Modi-Xi Meet: Preparations underway in Mamallapuram

In pictures: Second Vande Bharat train to be flagged-off on Thursday

In pictures | BSNL unions’ lunch hour protest

In Pictures | Remembering Mahatma Gandhi

A day at the camel races

Slideshow | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions ICGS Varaha

Srinagar reels under business losses

Baltis at the border