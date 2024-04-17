On the occasion Of Ram Navami, Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram was performed for five minutes at 12:16 pm on April 17. Ramnavami, the birth festival of Lord Ram Lala, was celebrated at noon and various types of offerings were made to the Lord. 56 types of Bhog Prasad were given by the devotees today which was offered to the Lord today. The trust also extended the duration of Darshan to 19 hours, starting from the Mangala Aarti and continuing until 11:00 pm. The curtain will be closed only for five minutes during the four Bhog offerings.
