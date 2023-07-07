Whichever way you look at it, the new Harley-Davidson X440 is a good motorcycle. But is it enough for fans of the brand?

A mass-market Harley-Davidson has been in the making. Over the last three years to be precise. And both the motorcycle companies that partnered to create this new bike have been wanting to reinvent themselves from opposite ends of the spectrum. Harley wants to be a more global brand and enter markets like India where the numbers can only be raked in if it is present in the entry premium segment.

And Hero MotoCorp, which has been the brand of choice for Indian commuters, wants to go premium. So, the new Hero Harley-Davidson X440, born of this ‘mixed race’ marriage (pun intended), is the result of multiple ambitions. The much-awaited motorcycle bearing the iconic American cruiser brand, was just unveiled, and officially launched earlier this week. With the starting price set at just ₹2.3 lakh, this does look like an affordable entry into the world of Harley.