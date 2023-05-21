Mercedes-Benz, India’s largest-selling car is the E-Class, available here in its long-wheelbase form. The luxurious appointments, the near flagship level space, and the ability of the ‘E’ to deliver both comfort and performance are what buyers appreciate the most.

Earlier this year, MB India launched a car with an entirely different character altogether, though it wore the ‘E’ badge. The Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ cabriolet is a whole lot more than the E-Class LWB, though it is a lot lesser too in some other departments. This is a compact convertible that’ll let you go top-down in a pinch. And offer you the opportunity to discover the potential of a true-blue AMG — that legendary badge which comes preloaded with the promise of sporty performance.