Horrific details of death and devastation are emerging from hills-bound Wayanad and adjoining Malappuram districts in Kerala, which saw a series of massive landslides and flash floods that wiped out at least three villages, according to an initial account. At least 43 have been killed and more than 100 hospitalised with varying degrees of injuries.

Scores of people are suspected to be trapped in the landslides that struck Meppadi in Wayanad district in the early hours of Tuesday. The district administration has confirmed several deaths but major parts of the region are still inaccessible. Latest reports suggest at least 43 deaths, but this number is expected to climb judging from the scale of devastation on view, reports said. Several houses in the nearby Chooralmala area as well as small business establishments have been washed away.