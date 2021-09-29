A Hyderabad reporter's diary

Journalists make up a newsroom's vital institutional muscle memory. As V Rishi Kumar, our Hyderabad bureau chief, retires after a 25-year-long stint with BusinessLine at the end of September 2021, Gitanjali Diwakar tries to capture some of it by speaking to him about writing and reporting on a city and region that has witnessed tremendous changes, scams, political upheavals and successes over the last three decades.