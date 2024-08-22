Actor Vijay unveiled the flag and symbol of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on August 22, with his parents in attendance. Vijay officially entered the political arena by announcing his party’s name in February this year, with plans to contest the state assembly elections scheduled for 2026. He pledged, “We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil...I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings,” reads the party pledge.
