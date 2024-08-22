The AIIMS Delhi administration on Wednesday appealed to striking resident doctors to resume duties in the interest of patient care, saying an internal security audit will be conducted to assess safety and security measures within the campus.
Two committees have also been constituted by the administration to look into safety issues at the institute and other concerns of the doctors.
