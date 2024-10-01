Introducing the all-new Apple Watch Series 10 — thinner, sleeker, and more powerful than ever! It features sleep apnea notifications, water depth and temperature sensing, and faster charging so you’re ready for anything.
Crafted in polished aluminum and stunning titanium finishes, Series 10 doesn’t just look great, with next-gen health and fitness insights powered by watchOS 11. From tracking your sleep health to making calls with voice isolation, this is the ultimate device for staying connected and healthy.
Price starts at ₹46900.00
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.