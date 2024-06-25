Water Minister Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike to demand water for the national capital amid its ongoing scarcity came to an end after she was hospitalised due to her worsening health conditions in the early hours of Tuesday. Atishi, who holds multiple portfolios in the Delhi government, was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital, and her condition is stable now.
