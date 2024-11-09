The Australian government announced on Thursday what it described as world-leading legislation that would institute an age limit of 16 years for children to start using social media and hold platforms accountable for ensuring compliance.

On Friday, the country’s states and territories unanimously backed the national plan.

Many people, including parents and teachers in India, welcomed this development, advocating for similar measures in India to safeguard children’s mental development during their critical teenage years.

The Australian legislation will be introduced in the country’s Parliament during its final two-week session this year, starting on November 18.

Once passed, the age limit will take effect 12 months later, giving platforms like X, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook time to develop measures to prevent Australian children under 16 from using them.

