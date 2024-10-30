The consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple earlier this year was historically significant. Deepotsav, a grand festival of lights initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017, celebrates the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. This year marks the eighth edition of Deepotsav, making it particularly special as it is the first Diwali following the consecration. The event aims to set a world record by lighting 2.5 million diyas across 55 ghats, illuminating Ayodhya’s streets and the banks of the Saryu river.

The entire city of Ayodhya is being transformed with decorations and lights for this grand celebration. Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, preparations are in full swing to make Deepotsav a blend of ancient and modern beauty. Streets and temples are adorned with color-changing LED panels, multimedia projections, and artistic lighting.

Deepotsav will begin with a grand Ramayana-themed procession, featuring episodes from Lord Ram’s life, performed by over 100 artists. Highlights include the majestic Saryu Aarti, performed by 1,100 Vedic scholars, aiming for a Guinness World Record. The finale will feature an eco-friendly laser and firework show, immersing Ayodhya in light and grandeur, making this Deepotsav a truly unforgettable spectacle.

Video: PTI

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit