Towards the end of FY19, 10 Indian PSBs cumulatively had 132 overseas branches and four private banks together had 20 branches abroad. The numbers started dropping since then and towards the end of FY23, there were 100 PSB branches and 13 private sector bank branches in other countries according to the RBI. Reporter: Parvathi Benu Producer: Nabodita Ganguly Edit, Video: Renil

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit