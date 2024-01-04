Towards the end of FY19, 10 Indian PSBs cumulatively had 132 overseas branches and four private banks together had 20 branches abroad. The numbers started dropping since then and towards the end of FY23, there were 100 PSB branches and 13 private sector bank branches in other countries according to the RBI. Reporter: Parvathi Benu Producer: Nabodita Ganguly Edit, Video: Renil
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.