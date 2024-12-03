Bihar hosted a Food Processing Investors Meet in Patna. Union Minister Chirag Paswan highlighted Bihar’s food processing potential and evolving infrastructure, emphasizing central-state collaboration to boost industrial growth.

Experts believe that Bihar’s food processing sector offers immense investment potential, backed by abundant agro-resources. In 2023, MoUs worth ₹50,500 crore were signed with 278 companies, with food processing as a major contributor. Industry Minister Nitish Mishra expects even greater participation at this year’s Bihar Business Connect on December 19–20.

Industry Secretary Bandana Preyashi highlighted Bihar’s success in turning MoUs into action, achieving over 75% realization after Bihar Business Connect 2023.

Top food processing companies are setting up shop in Bihar, driven by robust policies. The state signed MoUs worth ₹10,000 crore with 15 key players during the last investors’ meet.

