The ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh has had a catastrophic impact on its cross border trade with India .More than five hundred trucks loaded with goods are stuck on the border post of Petrapole in the North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal.
Due to the unrest, around 700 India trucks are also waiting on the Bangladesh side of the border to enter India .Trade associations estimate a loss of around Rs 110-120 crore of trade per day.
