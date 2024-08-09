Following unprecedented unrest and violence in Bangladesh, trade between India and the neighbouring country through Tripura has drastically decreased. Several trucks loaded with goods were seen waiting outside the Agartala Integrated Check Post, which had a deserted look. On Tuesday, only two vehicles entered Agartala from the other side of the border, compared to several hundred on normal days.
