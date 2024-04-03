“We should also invest a lot more in, using, GST, FASTag data, etc. to be able to get macro trends out of them.I think the, going forward, I think surveys, which we conduct at regular periodicity, like three years, five years, seven years, they should become less important because these data should provide you the macro update on a much more regular basis, instead of having to do surveys at some selected periodic intervals.” said Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran in a conversation with businessline’s Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan.
