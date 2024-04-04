In a conversation with businessline’s Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said, “What is happening in India is not unusual at all compared to any other country. And especially since you mentioned the third quarter data, it is the case that, first of all, Indian GDP data are not quarterly, seasonally adjusted, quarterly data.So, therefore, in the third quarter of this year, when you compare it to third quarters of last year, GVA and GDP, you just have to add, indirect taxes minus subsidies. Right. So and subsidies did have a huge, contraction compared to last year in the third quarter. It’s just the third quarter. So I like to say that the third quarter, a number of eight plus percent GDP growth seems, on the high side, one has to recognise the fact that, the first two quarters also, the growth was quite good.

