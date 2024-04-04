In a conversation with businessline’s Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said that the kind of reforms we need for Viksit Bharat to happen include effective market reforms, because in the initial, 20–30 years, we are focused on product markets, capital markets, the external sector, etc., but the key one to factor in are market reforms which involves both state and central govt to work together takes a while.
