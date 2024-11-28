Lucknow woke up to a thick layer of smog on Wednesday morning, with its Air Quality Index AQI falling into the ‘poor’ category, as per Central Pollution Control Board norms.
At 9:30 am, the city’s AQI was reported at 243, according to the CPCB’s Sameer app, which provides real-time air quality data.
A group of cyclists who ride every morning said that while the situation is better than in Delhi, they could feel the impact of rising pollution on their health.
