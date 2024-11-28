Lucknow woke up to a thick layer of smog on Wednesday morning, with its Air Quality Index AQI falling into the ‘poor’ category, as per Central Pollution Control Board norms.

At 9:30 am, the city’s AQI was reported at 243, according to the CPCB’s Sameer app, which provides real-time air quality data.

A group of cyclists who ride every morning said that while the situation is better than in Delhi, they could feel the impact of rising pollution on their health.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit