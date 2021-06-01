Video

China, the world’s most populous nation, wants to expand. Why?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on June 01, 2021

China will allow couples to have three children after a census showed its population is rapidly ageing and the labour pool is shrinking.

More
China’s ‘Three-Child Policy’ may do little to boost birthrate
 

This comes after four decades of strict one-child rule in the world’s most populous nation.

Watch the video.

Published on June 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

population
China
population
China

Cryptocurrency transactions not allowed by RBI: Banks tell customers

Fiction to Fact: Pentagon confirms UFO videos, and acknowledges unknown

RBI raises concern over ‘bubble’ in equity market

Explained: Twitter, WhatsApp vs Govt of India

US President orders investigation into Covid origins

Covid second wave: Is the worst over for India?

WhatsApp drags Govt of India to court on new message tracing rules

CoWin allows on-site registration for 18 to 44 age group at govt centres

Crew, guest flout Covid norms during wedding on SpiceJet chartered flight

Meet the five debutants in the GST Council meet