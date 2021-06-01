China, the world’s most populous nation, wants to expand. Why?

China will allow couples to have three children after a census showed its population is rapidly ageing and the labour pool is shrinking.
This comes after four decades of strict one-child rule in the world’s most populous nation.
Watch the video.
