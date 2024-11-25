Climate activists and civil society members staged a protest at the UN climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, condemning the developed nations’ proposal to provide what they described as ‘unjust’ financial aid to developing nations to combat climate change. In response to protests from developing countries, the developed nations increased their financial aid commitment to 300 billion US dollars, up from the initial proposal of 250 billion US dollars, to be provided by 2035.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.