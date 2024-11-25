Climate activists and civil society members staged a protest at the UN climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, condemning the developed nations’ proposal to provide what they described as ‘unjust’ financial aid to developing nations to combat climate change. In response to protests from developing countries, the developed nations increased their financial aid commitment to 300 billion US dollars, up from the initial proposal of 250 billion US dollars, to be provided by 2035.

