At COP29 in Azerbaijan, the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance is a central topic. This updated financial target will determine how much developed nations should contribute each year to support climate action in developing countries. Following the previous $100 billion annual target set in 2009, which many argue fell short, the NCQG aims to set a new, more ambitious goal. Learn what this means for global climate efforts and how it builds on the promises of the Paris Agreement.

Watch this video by M Ramesh to know more.

