An outage of CrowdStrike has caused a global disruption for users of Microsoft Windows computers. Crowdstrike acknowledged the error and said: “Our Engineers are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket.” Further, they also mentioned that they will inform when the issue is resolved.

The outage has been caused by an error in the cybersecurity platform Falcon, which secures Windows systems. Businesses and individuals across Australia, Japan , India and other countries are facing disruption due to the outage. In India several stock market players, flight operators and news organisations were affected due to the outage. Several users on social media shared images of their screen stuck with the Blue Screen of Death error.