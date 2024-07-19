An outage of CrowdStrike has caused a global disruption for users of Microsoft Windows computers. Crowdstrike acknowledged the error and said: “Our Engineers are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket.” Further, they also mentioned that they will inform when the issue is resolved.
The outage has been caused by an error in the cybersecurity platform Falcon, which secures Windows systems. Businesses and individuals across Australia, Japan , India and other countries are facing disruption due to the outage. In India several stock market players, flight operators and news organisations were affected due to the outage. Several users on social media shared images of their screen stuck with the Blue Screen of Death error.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.