On the so-called ‘North-South divide’ PM Modi says, “...Viewing India as different units is a result of mindlessness regarding India. Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram’s name? Tamil Nadu...Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it...” “Bharat ek bahuratna vasundhara hai. India is a country of diversity...Viewing India as different units is a result of mindlessness regarding India. Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram’s name? Tamil Nadu...How can you term it a separate (unit)?...There is diversity. An individual from Nagaland will not be like a person from Punjab. A person from Kashmir will not be like a Gujarati. Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it. India is a bouquet where everyone can see their flower. That is the sentiment which should be harboured.”

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi says, “Unfortunately, these days, we see there is no commitment and responsibility towards one word. You must have seen old videos of a leader circulating, where his every thought is contradictory. When people see this, they think that this leader was trying to hoodwink the public. Lately, I heard a politician say “Ek jhatke mein garibi hata dunga”. Those who got a chance to be in power for 5-6 decades, when they say this, the country thinks what is this man saying.”

Video credit: ANI