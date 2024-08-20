UPSC recently announced notification for recruiting Joint Secretaries, Directors, Deputy Secretaries through lateral entry. The notification circulated by UPSC invited applications for 45 mid-level posts including the above-mentioned posts.

The decision quickly drew criticism from the Opposition, which argues that it undermines the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs. While, Rahul Gandhi called it an attack on Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis;

Akhilesh Yadav termed it a “conspiracy against country”. Rahul Gandhi also alleged PM Modi of appointing public servants through RSS rather than following the traditional UPSC route.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera accused BJP-led NDA govt of changing the Constitution of India from backdoor. Meanwhile, TN BJP Prez Annamalai schooled RaGa over his recent remarks and called it a ‘beautiful opportunity’. Calling the criticism ‘hypocrisy’, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that it was UPA govt that developed the concept of lateral entry.

However, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan, despite being part of the govt, expressed dissatisfaction with the lateral entry notification. However, after major row, Centre has decided to scrap the UPSC’s Lateral Entry invitation. On instructions of PM Modi, DOPT Minister wrote to UPSC Chairperson to cancel advertisement.