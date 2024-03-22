In this episode of Data Details, we dive deep into the latest revelations about electoral bonds in India. The State Bank of India has revealed crucial information linking donors to political parties, shedding light on the intricate web of political funding.

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited emerges as the top donor to the BJP, contributing a massive ₹584 crore between 2019 and 2022.

MEIL donated a total of ₹966 crore across parties, with over half going to the BJP. Other major donors include Qwik Supply Chain (linked to Reliance Group), Vedanta, and Bharti Airtel.

Most donors in the country have contributed to the BJP, as seen in the latest data. The party’s last encashment of electoral bonds was on January 24, 2024.

Indian National Congress received substantial donations, with Vedanta as its top donor at ₹125 crore. Other notable contributors include UP Power and Transmission, MKJ Enterprises Ltd, and Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital.

Santiago Martin’s Future Gaming made headlines as Trinamool Congress’ largest donor, with a significant contribution of ₹542 crore. The company’s donations to other parties, including BJP, YSR Congress Party, and Congress, raise questions about unaccounted political funding.

