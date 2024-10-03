On Tuesday, Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation to the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. While Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted most of the missiles, the ongoing back-and-forth has amplified tensions in an already volatile Middle East.
