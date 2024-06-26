In the heart of India’s parliamentary democracy, one position that stands out as crucial is the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. For the 18th Lok Sabha, breaking convention, the opposition and the ruling alliance have decided to put up their candidates for the speaker’s post. For the first time in the history of independent India, the speaker of the Lok Sabha will be decided by an election. The Speaker, elected by a simple majority, holds a unique position. After a pro-tem or temporary Speaker administers the oath to new members, the Speaker is chosen to be the Presiding Officer of the House.

