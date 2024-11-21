World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day is observed annually on the third Wednesday of November. The day, being observed today across the globe, aims to raise awareness about COPD, a lung disease that severely impacts breathing. It also seeks to promote early detection, encourage healthy lifestyle choices, and address the ongoing risks posed by air pollution for individuals living with COPD. This year’s theme for World COPD Day is ‘Know Your Lung Function’, emphasising the importance of spirometry in maintaining lung health. Spirometry is a pulmonary function test used to assess lung performance by measuring the volume and flow of air during inhalation and exhalation.

