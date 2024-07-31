Wanting to buy a silk saree, the name Nalli flashes. Overlooking the Panagal Park in the busy commercial T Nagar in Chennai, the iconic Nalli shop has stood firm for nearly nine decades. This is despite 23 other silk saree shops, including RmkV, Kumaran and Sundari, having sprung over the years within a 2 km radius.

The brand has spread across the globe with the fifth generation coming on board. Nalli’s revenue is now around ₹1,200 crore, said Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Partner at Nalli.

At 84 years, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty, a doyen of India’s silk saree industry, is still in charge of the T Nagar store. Even at this age, he is seen at the entrance of the shop in the mornings taking care of customers and vendors. “This, I learnt from my father,” he told businessline.

Story: TE Raja Simhan.

Video: Bijoy Ghosh.

Edit: Anjana PV, Rowan Barnett.

