The fishermen who venture out into the sea through what is considered the most dangerous route in Thiruvananthapuram - Muthalapozhi - are unhappy despite the Centre’s approval for a Rs 177 crore Muthalapozhi Harbour modernisation proposal.

They say that regular dredging of sand from the mouth of the harbour and construction of a seawall is necessary, if frequent accidents are to be avoided.

Muthalapozhi has claimed the lives of at least 66 fishermen between 2011 and 2023, with four deaths reported in 2024. The accidents occur when boats hit the sand deposit as they cross the place where the river joins the sea.

The community claims that the unscientific construction of the breakwaters and barge at Muthalapozhi, that were designed to facilitate transportation of boulders for the breakwater construction at Vizhinjam Port have changed the course of the sea in this area, making it unpredictable and shallow.