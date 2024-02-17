Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced the Shree Anna Scheme in 2023 in the Union Budget, aimed at popularising millets and raising their consumption. Millets were titled ‘Shree Anna’ by the central government while announcing the scheme in Parliament. The United Nations had also announced 2023 as the International Year of Millets. In this video, we look at the progress of India’s millet journey so far and the effectiveness of the Shree Anna Scheme.

India has increased its focus on millets as they require less labour, water, and fertilizers. These crops are environmentally friendly as well. According to industry watchers, the Shree Anna scheme has increased the popularity of millets in the country. Additionally, the scheme has also been able to address food security concerns and mitigate the pressure on traditional food grains such as wheat and rice, which have faced challenges from rising prices and potential shortages.

Industry watchers also suggest that millet conferences, mahotsavs, and roadshows have significantly helped in creating awareness about the scheme. At the same time, they also point out that millets have not become a part of India’s daily food culture.

Schemes such as Shree Anna could help millets become a part of our daily lives. Watch this video to learn more about the scheme and to understand progress.