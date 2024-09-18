Goa is making strides toward a greener future with the introduction of 500 new electric buses, an initiative spearheaded by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and a Rs 700 crore investment pledge by the IIT alumni. Operated by Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTCL), this marks a significant enhancement of the state’s public transport system.
