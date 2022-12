The government has set the target of increasing defence production to $32 billion by 2025 from $12 billion and has a reserve of 68 per cent of the defence capital acquisitions for domestic procurement for the year 2022 to increase the participation of domestic industries in the sector. This will be worth approximately about ₹85,000 crores and 25 per cent of this, ₹21,000 crores have been reserved for domestic private industry.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit