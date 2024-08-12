A handful of weavers are keeping alive the tradition of handcrafted textiles in Gorakhpur city of Uttar Pradesh.
According to the weavers still working in the handloom industry, Gorakhpur, once renowned for its handloom products is now facing tough times.
With the introduction of power looms, many weavers say there has been a drastic drop in demand for their products, which take much longer to produce compared to those made on power looms. This decline has significantly impacted their livelihood.
