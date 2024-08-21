Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal raised concern about the functioning of the E-commerce sector, saying that E-commerce is eating into the small retailers by giving heavy discounts on products.
Goyal charged E-commerce players with predatory pricing and not giving a level playing field to small retailers.
Speaking at an event for the Report Launch on ‘Net Impact of E-Commerce on Employment and Consumer Welfare in India Goyal said, “What does e-commerce do we all think that?, they are making things so much cheaper. If I go to a store and buy a five-star chocolate or a box of chocolates, It’s going to cost me 500 rupees. I can get it delivered on e-commerce for 350 rupees. It’s because that’s the item that had the largest margin. E-commerce is eating into the small retailers, high value, high margin products, which are the only products through which it survives.”
He said that the growth of e-commerce doesn’t attack every corner of the retail store but it is a matter of concern.
